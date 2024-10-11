Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

