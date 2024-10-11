Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 0.8% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $258,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $102.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.89. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $110.04.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

