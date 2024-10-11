Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 8,961 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $492.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.00 and its 200 day moving average is $462.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

