Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $1.25 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $264.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

