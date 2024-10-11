Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 207,779 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of ON by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 273,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

