Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $379.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.08 and a 200-day moving average of $352.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

