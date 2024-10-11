Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

