Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $995,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $20,426,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,221.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 246,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 227,860 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,239.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 206,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 190,736 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

