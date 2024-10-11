Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 287.7% from the September 15th total of 882,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 26,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waystar will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,357,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,950,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

