Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $56.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 156.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 58,602 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $3,529,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $20,471,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 94,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

