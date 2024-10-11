Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

NYSE:CMA opened at $59.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Comerica by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

