Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

