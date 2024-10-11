Wedmont Private Capital Buys 138 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Gartner by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Gartner by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE IT opened at $518.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $522.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.50 and a 200-day moving average of $465.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

