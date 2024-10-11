Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.01 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $264.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.95. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $269.30.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

