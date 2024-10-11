Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $284.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

