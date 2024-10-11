Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/8/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $215.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2024 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/3/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2024 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,291. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 191,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 113,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

