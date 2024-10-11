Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.65.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,505,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

