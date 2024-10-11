Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

