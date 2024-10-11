WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $173.22 and last traded at $172.64. Approximately 75,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 691,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

WESCO International Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,806.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

