Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 305.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

WFAFY stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.