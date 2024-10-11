West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 902 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $1,599,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,217 shares of company stock worth $2,475,673. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.44. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.