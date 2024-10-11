West Coast Financial LLC Buys 47 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $982,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.91 on Friday, reaching $478.19. 130,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

