West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.95. The company had a trading volume of 152,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $305.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average of $270.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

