West Coast Financial LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.35% of HCI Group worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 80.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.58. 58,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $121.57.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on HCI Group from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

