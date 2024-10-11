West Coast Financial LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.