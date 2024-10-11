West Coast Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Leidos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.11. 77,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,568. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.29.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.92.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

