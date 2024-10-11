Westwind Capital Has $18.18 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Westwind Capital reduced its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,027 shares during the quarter. AppFolio comprises 4.4% of Westwind Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwind Capital owned 0.21% of AppFolio worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.19, for a total transaction of $1,165,429.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,082.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $8,327,162 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $222.16 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $274.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.49.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

