Westwind Capital Has $2.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Westwind Capital lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,414 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,818,000 after acquiring an additional 586,781 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

