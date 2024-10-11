Westwind Capital Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Westwind Capital lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,376 shares during the period. Westwind Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.47 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

