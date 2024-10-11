Westwind Capital Sells 43,374 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Westwind Capital lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,374 shares during the quarter. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $210.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.43 and a 200 day moving average of $199.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.