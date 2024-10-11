White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 27,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 84,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

White Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$44.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.