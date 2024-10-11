Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $3.90. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 34,956 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,703 shares of company stock valued at $171,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

