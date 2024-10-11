Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 262,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,928. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $433,237.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

