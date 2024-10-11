WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.33 and last traded at $94.33, with a volume of 1979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.64.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

