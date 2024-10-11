WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.69 and last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 10930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLN. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $395,000. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 171,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,676,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

