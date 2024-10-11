Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

