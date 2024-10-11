Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.87 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 5.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

DIA opened at $424.75 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $426.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

