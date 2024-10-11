Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $314.94 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.73 and a 200 day moving average of $308.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

