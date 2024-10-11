Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,540 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,377,000 after buying an additional 1,472,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,680,000 after buying an additional 1,201,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,549,000 after buying an additional 480,848 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 106,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,895,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

