Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 16,364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $529.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $531.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.