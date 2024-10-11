Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.54. 83,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 287,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

