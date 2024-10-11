WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 910 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946.67 ($12.39).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.96) to GBX 950 ($12.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Down 2.8 %

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 755.80 ($9.89) on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 656 ($8.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 856.80 ($11.21). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 735.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 759.16. The company has a market cap of £8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,981.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,526.32%.

About WPP

(Get Free Report

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.