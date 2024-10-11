X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) COO Mary Dibiase Sells 67,695 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $38,586.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,674.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.52 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,546,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 133,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 388,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XFOR

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.