X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) COO Mary Dibiase Sells 67,695 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $38,586.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,674.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.52 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.
