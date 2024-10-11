XDC Network (XDC) Price Hits $0.0283

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $423.07 million and $2.58 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,947,338,780 coins and its circulating supply is 14,929,121,589 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDC Network (XDC) is an enterprise-ready hybrid blockchain technology company focused on international trade and finance. It utilizes the XDC protocol, providing smart contract support, high transaction throughput, and fast transaction times. The network aims to bridge the gap in global infrastructure financing by leveraging blockchain technology to connect investors and developers securely. The XDC token serves as the utility token within the XinFin ecosystem, facilitating settlement and powering various DApps. Use cases include TradeFinex.org for structured financial requirements and applications such as MyContract, Kramaa, Land Registry, iFactor, Blockdegree, and TurantPay. The platform was created by three co-founders with expertise in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

