XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 221.4% in September

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $25.52 on Friday. XOMA has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

