Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 74,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 342,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $877,822.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,100. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.