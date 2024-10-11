yearn.finance Trading Down 0.3% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $162.86 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,853.12 or 0.08057260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,558 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

