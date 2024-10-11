YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $11.38. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 1,510,967 shares.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

