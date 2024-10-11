Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yoshiharu Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $6.40 on Friday. Yoshiharu Global has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Yoshiharu Global had a negative return on equity of 146.14% and a negative net margin of 26.79%.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

