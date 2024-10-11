YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 940601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after buying an additional 168,919 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 932,212 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $14,576,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

